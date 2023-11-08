Shower chance Wednesday accompanies low pressure track

Temperatures stay a bit warmer today, but turn cooler for a few days after that.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some areas may be lucky enough to see some rain on Wednesday, before several more dry days follow.

Temperatures will be a bit on the warm side today, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. This is as a low pressure system passes right over our area, providing extensive cloudiness and the threat for some showers to develop. This will primarily take place between about 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. before moving east. Amounts will generally be light, perhaps reaching a tenth of an inch in some locations.

Skies turn clearer tonight, allowing lows to dip into the low to mid 30s. A good amount of sunshine on Thursday will still push highs into the mid to upper 50s, though winds will be a bit blustery out of the west for most of the day.

Temperatures stay closer to normal for this time of year on Friday into Veterans Day on Saturday, though weather conditions should otherwise be fine. A warm-up kicks in from Sunday onward, with highs returning to the 60s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Street Bridge
Jefferson and Market Street Bridges Temporarily Closed
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Jerry Webb Jr.
‘Extremely stupid’ - Armed man seen walking around Iowa town causes response from law enforcement
Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.
Netflix says it’s raising its prices (again)
Police arrested 23-year-old Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, who is suspected in the slaying of his...
Man suspected in slaying of his grandmother who was found decapitated

Latest News

Some scattered showers are possible from lunchtime into the afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
Temperatures turn toward the 60s by afternoon.
Great weather for Election Day, cooler later in the week