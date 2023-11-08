Shower chance Wednesday accompanies low pressure track

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some areas may be lucky enough to see some rain on Wednesday, before several more dry days follow.

Temperatures will be a bit on the warm side today, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s. This is as a low pressure system passes right over our area, providing extensive cloudiness and the threat for some showers to develop. This will primarily take place between about 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. before moving east. Amounts will generally be light, perhaps reaching a tenth of an inch in some locations.

Skies turn clearer tonight, allowing lows to dip into the low to mid 30s. A good amount of sunshine on Thursday will still push highs into the mid to upper 50s, though winds will be a bit blustery out of the west for most of the day.

Temperatures stay closer to normal for this time of year on Friday into Veterans Day on Saturday, though weather conditions should otherwise be fine. A warm-up kicks in from Sunday onward, with highs returning to the 60s.

