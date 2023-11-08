Trump leads Biden in new poll

A new poll shows Trump is leading Biden in five of six swing states.
A new poll shows Trump is leading Biden in five of six swing states.(Pool)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:22 AM CST
(CNN) - One year out from the Presidential election, Trump continues to lead in the polls.

A new CNN poll shows Trump narrowly leading President Biden in a hypothetical match-up.

Data shows Biden’s support among several key groups is significantly weaker than it was in 2020.

That includes people under the age of 35, Independents, and Black and Latino voters.

Only 1-in-4 registered voters believe Biden has the stamina to serve a second term.

While 53-percent say Trump does.

Both men have unfavorable ratings in the high 50s.

