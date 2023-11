DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Indie-pop band AJR is bringing its “The Maybe Man Tour” to Des Moines next year.

The band will take the stage at the Wells Fargo Arena at 7:30 p.m. on April 16.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9 a.m. on Nov. 16.

