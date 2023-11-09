Pleasant conditions today with a bit of a breeze

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather is likely for a while, as the main storm track generally stays away from the region for several days.

That includes today, with partly to mostly sunny skies for most and temperatures into the upper 50s or near 60. Winds will be a bit breezy at times from the west, especially early in the afternoon. Winds turn lighter tonight, allowing lows to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday will mark the coolest of the next 7 days, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lighter winds and widespread sunshine will accompany this, which will still contribute to a pleasant November day. Saturday won’t be all that different, but highs should climb a couple of degrees higher into the mid 50s.

That warming trend continues with highs reaching the 60s again next week, while the weather stays dry.

