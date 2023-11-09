WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Street Bridge
Jefferson and Market Street Bridges Temporarily Closed
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
Jerry Webb Jr.
‘Extremely stupid’ - Armed man seen walking around Iowa town causes response from law enforcement
Makaylia Jolley, 21, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after...
Mother sentenced in murder of 7-week-old girl thrown into concrete

Latest News

Republican presidential candidates from left, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN...
Haley and DeSantis criticize Trump for skipping the third GOP debate and suggest he’s weakened
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood actors strike is over as union reaches tentative deal with studios
FILE - The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. The Biden...
Biden administration picks Maryland for new FBI headquarters, AP sources say
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
4 elections offices in Washington are evacuated due to suspicious envelopes, 2 containing fentanyl
Eight people died in a South Texas car crash Wednesday while police chased a driver suspected...
8 dead in crash after police chased a suspected human smuggler, Texas officials say