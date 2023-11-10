11-year-old from Winterset to be Kid Captain for Iowa vs Rutgers game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An 11-year-old girl from Winterset will be Kid Captain this weekend when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Chloe Dinkla was diagnosed with several serious conditions affecting her spine shortly after being adopted from China as a baby.

At the age of two, she could still not sit on her own. She underwent an 11-hour neurosurgical procedure at UIHC to repair her spinal cord.

Now 11-years-old, the active 5th grader loves crafts and painting.

See her full story here.

Kickoff for the Hawkeye game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

You can watch it on the Big Ten Network.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

