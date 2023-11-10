Cooler today, but generally warmer and pleasant weather ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The chilliest air of the week will be in place for Friday, but a warming trend starts immediately afterward.

Temperatures today will be limited to the upper 40s or low 50s, despite a decent amount of sunshine throughout the day. While this will feel cool relative to recent stretches of warmer weather, it’s actually pretty close to normal for this time of year. Winds will be a little lighter today than yesterday, but wind chills may still feel like the mid 40s for a good portion of the afternoon.

Veterans Day looks to have decent weather, with highs reaching levels a bit warmer at the mid 50s. We will stay dry, too, but clouds will gradually fill in and turn overcast as the day goes on. This could lead to an isolated sprinkle on Saturday evening, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

A bigger leap in temperatures will be seen on Sunday, as highs return to the 60s and stay there for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Overnight lows will warm from the 30s on Sunday to the mid 40s by the middle of the week. Quiet conditions accompany the warmer air, with no additional rainfall in the near future.

