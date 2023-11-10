Highs near normal on Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overall, it wasn’t a bad day at all across the KYOU Viewing Area. We had a little bit of wind out there, but the sunshine dominated yet again and highs were in the mid to upper 50s. Some places even made it into the lower 60s.

The abundance of sunshine will continue as we head into the weekend, but we will cool off as a front pushes through.

Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-50s. We can literally copy Friday’s forecast and hit paste and you have Saturday’s forecast.

The low 60s will return for Sunday. Mid-60s will be the rule for Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday and by Thursday, upper 60s will make a comeback.

