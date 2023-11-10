Summit Carbon Solutions is optimistic about its permit after the conclusion of hearings in Iowa

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After eight weeks of hearings in Fort Dodge, the future of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline through Iowa is in the hands of the Iowa Utilities Board.

Permit hearings began on August 22nd for the proposed carbon capture pipeline. Summit is seeking a permit for 687 miles of pipeline through 29 Iowa counties, carrying liquefied carbon dioxide. Summit representatives say they are confident that the IUB will grant their permit to help ensure the future of ethanol in the Midwest.

“We believe in what carbon capture and sequestration will do for the ethanol industry as a whole for rural Iowa and for rural Mid America,” said Summit Carbon Solutions spokeswoman Sabrina Zenor. “And we truly believe that this transformative project is necessary to ensure the future viability of rural America.”

There are still several post-hearing steps both Summit and others must take before the IUB can make its ruling. The Iowa Utilities Board can either grant the permit, grant it with modifications, or deny the permit entirely. There is no official timeline for the Iowa Utilities Board to issue its ruling.

Zenor says she is optimistic about the IUB approving Summit’s application for its project in Iowa.

“Summit Carbon Solutions is very proud of the work that our team has put into presenting a fair and proper case,” Zenor said. “And we truly believe in the process and we look forward to receiving a positive response from the IUB.”

Summit’s permits were denied in South Dakota and North Dakota, leading the company to reroute its pipeline in those states.

“In South Dakota, we plan to refile as soon as we are ready, as soon as we find a path through each of the South Dakota counties that we are working with,” said Zenor. “Now, in North Dakota, we’re hopeful to have a rehearing around the Bismarck reroute in due time as well. We’re working through that process with the PSC in North Dakota.”

Following North Dakota’s permit denial in August, Summit filed for reconsideration, which North Dakota’s Public Service Commission granted, meaning Summit would not have to go through the months-long process of reapplying for a permit in that state.

In September, the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denied the company’s permit application in that state, citing county ordinances in place. Summit plans to reroute and refile for a permit. Once Summit refiles for permits, it has 12 months to receive an answer from the PUC.

Zenor says most along the route are excited about this project.

“I think it’s just important to note 75% of people who are directly impacted by this pipeline, have signed voluntary easements with our company. That means that 75% of the people who are directly impacted have negotiated with our team and found mutual agreement in signing that easement,” she said. “They understand that we are providing fair compensation and that we are going to respectfully manage the land that we will touch in the construction process. And those 75%, an overwhelming majority of landowners in Iowa who are directly impacted by this pipeline project, understand that this project is necessary for the future of ethanol.”

Summit says it hopes to begin operations in the first quarter of 2026.

