A mild weekend ahead

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet and seasonally chilly morning across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s and 30s with a partly cloudy sky outside the window. This afternoon we’ll have more clouds than sun and temperatures reaching the 50s.

Sunday we’ll have plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Our pleasant late fall forecast will continue this week with temperatures in the 60s and little to no precipitation.

