Not a bad weekend to decorate for Christmas

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had plenty of sunshine again across the KYOU viewing area. Highs were much cooler as we made it into the 40s & 50s.

In terms of precipitation over the next few days, there are no noticeable chances short term.

Clouds will start to pick up as we head into your Saturday and the warming trend starts to return with highs going back in the low to mid-50s.

By Sunday, we see plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

Mid-60s return for Monday and Tuesday with even more sunshine.

Then the upper-60s make a comeback for Wednesday with, once again, plenty of sunshine.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 27

Tomorrow: Sunshine early then becoming cloudy later in the day. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 53

Tom. Night: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 38

Sunday: Sunny skies. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

Monday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 63 LOW: 32

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 65 LOW: 35

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

