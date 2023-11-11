The Warming Trend Continues For Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After seeing a few showers earlier in the afternoon across Southeastern Iowa, all in all it wasn’t a day with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s. That’s where we should be for this time of the year anyway.

As we head into the evening hours, we will stay partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Starting on Sunday, we turn up the temperature. We go back into the low 60s with plenty of sunshine to round out the weekend and that trend continues for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and in some places, even Thursday.

Friday, we drop the temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and the stretch of mid-50s will last throughout next weekend.

Tonight: A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

LOW: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 65

Tom. Night: Clear skies. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 32

Monday: Sunny. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 64 LOW: 32

Tuesday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 35

Wednesday: Sunny

HIGH: 66 LOW: 43

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 66 LOW: 45

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

Saturday: Sunny

HIGH: 60 LOW: 37

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

