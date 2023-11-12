A lovely fall day to end the weekend

A lovely fall day to end the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Sunday with lots of sunshine across the region and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon we’ll enjoy sunshine and highs in the 60s. Tonight also looks mild with a clear sky and temperatures in the 30s. Therefore, we’ll have a gorgeous start to the upcoming workweek with sunshine on Monday and highs rising into the 60s.

Sunshine and temperatures in the 60s will continue through Wednesday. A few clouds are possible on Thursday.  A cold front is forecasted to move through the Midwest Thursday night and Friday leading to a small cool down. Highs in the 50s are expected on Friday and through next weekend.

