Hawkeye women move up to No. 2 in AP Poll after strong start

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team moved up in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll on Monday.

The now No. 2 ranked Hawkeyes are led by Caitlin Clark, who recently surpassed Megan Gustafson to become the Hawkeyes all-time leading scorer.

The Hawkeyes entered the season ranked No. 3 in preseason polls. But after a hot start, winning three games in seven days, they’ve moved up.

Defending champion LSU were ranked No. 1, but have fallen to No. 7 after losing the opener to Colorado.

South Carolina Jumped to the No. 1 spot, up from their preseason rank of No. 6. UCLA, Utah and Colorado round out the top five.

The Hawkeyes will host Kansas State on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will air on FS1.

