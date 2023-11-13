At least 4 people injured in Louisiana university stabbing, police say

FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at...
FILE - Police say one person is dead and at least four people were injured in a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University.(WAFB)
By Madison Remrey and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - At least four people were injured after a stabbing at Louisiana Tech University, KNOE reports.

A suspect is in custody

According to a message sent through the university’s emergency notification system, the stabbing happened at Lambright Intramural.

Officers are on the scene and ask the public to avoid the area.

