Temperatures stay warm, skies stay sunny

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Unseasonably warm weather will remain in the region for much of the new work and school week.

Temperatures today are headed for a similar range to what we experienced on Sunday, with mid 60s likely. A lot of sunshine will be likely, too. Generally, expect little change in the overall set of conditions we’ll have through at least Wednesday, with temperatures warming slowly toward the upper 60s by then, with lows going from the 30s on Monday to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

A storm system pulls a cold front through later on Thursday, introducing cloudier skies as it does. It also sends temperatures back downward, heading for the 50s to around 60 into the weekend. This is still above normal for this time of year.

Looking just beyond the 7-day forecast, things may turn a little more active for the early portion of Thanksgiving week, with some chance for rain returning.

