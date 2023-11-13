Temperatures stay warm, skies stay sunny

Lots of sunshine is expected to start off the week, with warm temperatures sticking around.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Unseasonably warm weather will remain in the region for much of the new work and school week.

Temperatures today are headed for a similar range to what we experienced on Sunday, with mid 60s likely. A lot of sunshine will be likely, too. Generally, expect little change in the overall set of conditions we’ll have through at least Wednesday, with temperatures warming slowly toward the upper 60s by then, with lows going from the 30s on Monday to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

A storm system pulls a cold front through later on Thursday, introducing cloudier skies as it does. It also sends temperatures back downward, heading for the 50s to around 60 into the weekend. This is still above normal for this time of year.

Looking just beyond the 7-day forecast, things may turn a little more active for the early portion of Thanksgiving week, with some chance for rain returning.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Ottumwa Planner
The Warming Trend Continues For Sunday
A lovely fall day to end the weekend
A lovely fall day to end the weekend
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’

Latest News

Temperatures remain warm for a few more days, including today.
First Alert Forecast
Evening Planner
Above Normal Temperature Linger For A Few More Days
Get ready for a stretch of days with highs in the 60s.
Your First Alert Forecast
A lovely fall day to end the weekend
A lovely fall day to end the weekend