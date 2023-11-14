14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train

By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A 14-year-old girl was airlifted to a North Dakota hospital after being hit by a train while riding a horse.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at a railroad crossing.

The teenager was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed, KVLY reports.

Her mother shared an update, saying she has a concussion but is unsure on how severe it is yet. The teen, who has been in an induced coma since the accident, also has a broken tibia, fibula and clavicle.

After three hours of surgery Monday, the girl’s mother says hospital staff told her it went well.

The horse died at the scene.

The train’s personnel were not hurt, and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Lifelong friends Haley Briggs, left, and Krystel Alston were paired up as pen pals during...
Pen pals since 5th grade meet for first time after 43 years

Latest News

Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing on Tuesday.
Sentencing to begin for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Defense to call witnesses in trial of man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with hammer
The APEC Summit kicks off with an aerial performance troupe over the Transamerica Pyramid in...
APEC summit kicks off with aerialists
This image provided by CBS News shows reporter Catherine Herridge. In a case with potentially...
A former Fox News reporter who is refusing to divulge her sources could be held in contempt of court
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say