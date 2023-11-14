Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The men’s basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up practice.

Adam Sandler stepped on the court to play a pick-up game.

The team shared of a photo on social media, saying, “The rumors are true - Sandman is a certified bucket.”

Sandler is known for playing pickup basketball games wherever he goes.

He had stopped by the Shivers Basketball Practice Facility ahead of his show at the Wells Fargo Arena.

He is currently traveling for “The I Missed You” comedy tour.

