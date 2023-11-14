Arrest made in death of hockey player who suffered fatal injury in game

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England (Gray News) – Police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to the death of a former NHL player whose neck was cut by a skate during a game in England, according to multiple reports.

Adam Johnson, a Minnesota native, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers on Oct. 28 when he suffered the fatal injury, BBC reported. The 29-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy determined he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

The suspect, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, BBC said.

Johnson played in 13 games across two seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018-2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU

Latest News

Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday November 8.
Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing
President Joe Biden slams "MAGA Republican leaders" who continue to deny the impacts of climate...
Biden denounces climate deniers in GOP
The men's basketball team at Drake University got a surprise this week as they were wrapping up...
Adam Sandler plays pickup basketball game at Drake University
FILE - Cars wait at a red light during rush hour, April 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Motor vehicles...
Vehicles with higher, vertical front ends raise risks for pedestrians, safety group says