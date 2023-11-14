David Letterman to raffle off ‘Late Show’ marquee

FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With...
FILE - David Letterman arrives at the premiere of "Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman" on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Have you ever dreamed of owning a piece of television history?

Legendary late-night host David Letterman is offering regular folks a chance to own the original marquee sign from his talk show.

David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.
David Letterman is raffling off the "Late Show" marquee.(CNN Newsource)

The show aired from 1993 to 2013. This year marks the show’s 30th anniversary.

You can enter the sweepstakes by donating $10 or more at GiveawayDave.com through the end of the year. The donation benefits Habitat for Humanity, an organization Letterman has supported since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The winner will also fly out to New York City to be a guest on the Barbara Gaines show, which airs on YouTube.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU

Latest News

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump stand on vehicles and the steps of the U.S....
Former Fox News reporter says in lawsuit he was fired after challenging Jan. 6 coverage
Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./SKETCHES BY VICKI BEHRINGER/CAPITOL...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi tells jurors about attack in his home
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines Area Community College to break ground on new transportation institute
Sale signs are displayed at an appliance store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 8,...
US consumer inflation eased in October, reflecting a cooling of price pressures