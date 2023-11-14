A mild week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another beautiful afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Tonight, we’ll be quiet with lows cooling into the 30s and a clear sky. Therefore, we’ll have lots of sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures rising into the 60s in the afternoon.

The forecast will stay mild through the rest of the workweek with high temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Monday of next week when a low pressure system could travel into the Midwest.

