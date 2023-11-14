A mild week ahead

A mild week ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another beautiful afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Tonight, we’ll be quiet with lows cooling into the 30s and a clear sky. Therefore, we’ll have lots of sunshine on Tuesday with temperatures rising into the 60s in the afternoon.

The forecast will stay mild through the rest of the workweek with high temperatures staying in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance for precipitation is on Monday of next week when a low pressure system could travel into the Midwest.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Ottumwa Planner
The Warming Trend Continues For Sunday
A lovely fall day to end the weekend
A lovely fall day to end the weekend
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’

Latest News

A mild week ahead
A mild week ahead
Temperatures remain warm for a few more days, including today.
Temperatures stay warm, skies stay sunny
Temperatures remain warm for a few more days, including today.
First Alert Forecast
Evening Planner
Above Normal Temperature Linger For A Few More Days