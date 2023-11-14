Plenty of Sunshine Returns for Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another beautiful day across the KYOU viewing area with highs in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. We did see a little bit of wind throughout the day, but overall, it was not bad whatsoever.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the same story with sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions. It’s when we get into Friday that temperatures start to drop to near normal. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine as we head into the weekend with highs once again in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain chances increase for Monday with highs in the low 50s.

By next Tuesday, we will see highs again in the mid-40s and a sneak peek at Thanksgiving Eve shows temperatures in the mid-30s on the high end.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.

Tonight: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 42

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 66

Tom. Night: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 46

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy and windy later in the day. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

Friday: Mainly sunny. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

Saturday: Sunny

HIGH: 58 LOW: 29

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

Monday: PM Showers

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

Tuesday: AM Showers

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 38 LOW: 28

