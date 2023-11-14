Unseasonable warmth sticks around for a few more days

More warm weather will stick around for a few more days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Very warm temperatures remain likely through Thursday, when a cold front brings some change to the region.

Today will be pretty similar in terms of temperatures around the area, with highs reaching the mid 60s generally after a relatively cool start in the 30s. Winds will be breezier today than yesterday, which will be a noticeable change. After a fully sunny start to the day, clouds will also increase a bit by late afternoon into the evening, though they’ll move on by around Midnight tonight.

Wednesday should be a rather warm one, with upper 60s to near 70 likely area-wide. Similar conditions will follow on Thursday, but skies will generally be cloudier and winds a bit stronger. This is ahead of a cold front that sweeps through. We can’t rule out a light shower as it does on Thursday night, but it should be minimal if it takes place.

Highs will only be in the 50s for Friday into early next week behind this front, which is still a little bit above normal for this time of year. A storm system brings a rain chance by next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said Peaches died in her sleep after she was taken into their care.
Peaches, severely neglected puppy rescued by animal shelter, passes away
Law enforcement officers escort Danilo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer charged with burglary and theft while on the run for 2 weeks
A pencil collector in Colfax is rewriting the record books.
Colfax man breaks record for largest pencil collection
This image released by Disney shows, from left, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, Brie Larson as...
‘The Marvels’ melts down at the box office, marking a new low for the MCU
Lifelong friends Haley Briggs, left, and Krystel Alston were paired up as pen pals during...
Pen pals since 5th grade meet for first time after 43 years

Latest News

Temperatures stay warm on a breezy Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast
A mild week ahead
A mild week ahead
A mild week ahead
A mild week ahead
Temperatures remain warm for a few more days, including today.
Temperatures stay warm, skies stay sunny