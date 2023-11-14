Unseasonable warmth sticks around for a few more days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Very warm temperatures remain likely through Thursday, when a cold front brings some change to the region.

Today will be pretty similar in terms of temperatures around the area, with highs reaching the mid 60s generally after a relatively cool start in the 30s. Winds will be breezier today than yesterday, which will be a noticeable change. After a fully sunny start to the day, clouds will also increase a bit by late afternoon into the evening, though they’ll move on by around Midnight tonight.

Wednesday should be a rather warm one, with upper 60s to near 70 likely area-wide. Similar conditions will follow on Thursday, but skies will generally be cloudier and winds a bit stronger. This is ahead of a cold front that sweeps through. We can’t rule out a light shower as it does on Thursday night, but it should be minimal if it takes place.

Highs will only be in the 50s for Friday into early next week behind this front, which is still a little bit above normal for this time of year. A storm system brings a rain chance by next Monday.

