Iowa man accused to trying to open plane door before takeoff

A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff...
A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff last Thursday in Omaha.
By WOWT
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) - A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff last Thursday in Omaha.

Court documents say Wesley Orban, of Ireton, Iowa, was on a flight at Eppley Airfield about to leave for New York.

A passenger reported hearing him say “God is Real” and speaking of demons before he ran to the front of the plane and started pounding on the cabin doors.

Three flight attendants say they heard him yelling “open the doors” before he tried to open the cabin doors.

A flight attendant and other passengers subdued him.

After being held down, several passengers said they overheard Orban saying, “I’m embarrassed, I don’t know why I did that.”

The captain suspended the flight, returning to the gate, where police took Orban into custody.

Orban is charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
Its deer mating season, and the Iowa department of transportation is warning drivers to watch...
Iowa Department of Transportation warns drivers to watch out for more deer crossing the roads
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing on Tuesday.
Sentencing begins for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Council Bluffs on...
Private meeting at Iowa lawmaker’s home helped lead to 70+ endorsements for Nikki Haley
Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
GOP longshot candidate Ryan Binkley at the Iowa State Fair
Election 2024: Why some long shot candidates stay in the race
Iowa State Rep. Brian Lohse
FULL VIDEO: Iowa lawmaker working to build support for Nikki Haley