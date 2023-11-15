Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
Its deer mating season, and the Iowa department of transportation is warning drivers to watch...
Iowa Department of Transportation warns drivers to watch out for more deer crossing the roads
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff...
Iowa man accused to trying to open plane door before takeoff

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped...
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings