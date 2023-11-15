One More Day With Highs In The 60s, Then We Start To Drop

Clouds will start to increase overnight.
By Erik Dean
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy today, you have one more day with highs in the 60s. Clouds will increase for your Thursday but still, not a bad day with highs in the upper 60s. A 70 degree reading is possible across the KYOU viewing area.

We will see a front push through which will drop the temperatures for your Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The 50s will return for the weekend with lots of sunshine.

By Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will start to pick up.

Monday, we will stay in the low 50s and by Tuesday, we will drop into the mid-40s, which is more seasonable for this time of year anyway.

By Wednesday, we will see highs in the mid-30s.

At this point, if you are traveling for the Holidays across the Nation’s Midsection, you will be okay.

