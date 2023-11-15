Sunglasses Will Be Needed Today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, if you liked the past few days with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, I think you’ll like today as well as it is much of the same. The only difference is that the wind will be lighter as compared to yesterday. Highs today will once again be in the mid to upper 60s. A 70 degree reading across parts of the viewing area is not out of the question.

We will see a front push through on Thursday which will drop the temperatures as we head into the weekend. By Friday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s. The 50s will return for the weekend with lots of sunshine.

By Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will start to pick up. Monday, we will stay in the low 50s and by Tuesday, we will drop into the mid-40s, which is more seasonable for this time of year anyway.

By Wednesday, we will see highs in the mid-30s.

At this point, if you are traveling for the Holidays across the Nation’s Midsection, you will be okay.

