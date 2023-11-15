Sunglasses Will Be Needed Today

Time to break out the sunglasses as we'll see plenty of sunshine yet again today with highs in the upper 60s.
By Erik Dean
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Well, if you liked the past few days with plenty of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, I think you’ll like today as well as it is much of the same. The only difference is that the wind will be lighter as compared to yesterday. Highs today will once again be in the mid to upper 60s. A 70 degree reading across parts of the viewing area is not out of the question.

We will see a front push through on Thursday which will drop the temperatures as we head into the weekend. By Friday, we will see highs in the mid to upper 40s. The 50s will return for the weekend with lots of sunshine.

By Monday and Tuesday, rain chances will start to pick up. Monday, we will stay in the low 50s and by Tuesday, we will drop into the mid-40s, which is more seasonable for this time of year anyway.

By Wednesday, we will see highs in the mid-30s.

At this point, if you are traveling for the Holidays across the Nation’s Midsection, you will be okay.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its deer mating season, and the Iowa department of transportation is warning drivers to watch...
Iowa Department of Transportation warns drivers to watch out for more deer crossing the roads
Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing on Tuesday.
Sentencing begins for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Latest News

Time to break out the sunglasses as we'll see plenty of sunshine yet again today with highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast
Clouds will start to increase overnight.
Your First Alert Forecast
Plenty of Sunshine Returns for Wednesday with highs in the 60s
Plenty of Sunshine Returns for Wednesday
Get ready for another day with sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Your First Alert Forecast