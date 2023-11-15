Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys

FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Paying for Thanksgiving dinner won’t be as painful this year as it was in years past.

It is getting less expensive, thanks to lower turkey prices and cooling inflation

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a Thanksgiving meal of 12 classic items for 10 people will cost $61.17 on average. That is a 4.5% drop from last year’s record-high average of $64.05; however, it is still up 25% from 2019.

The cheaper Thanksgiving meal this year is due in large part to the falling prices of the most expensive item on the plate, the turkey itself.

A 16-pound turkey costs $27.35 on average, down more than 5.5% from last year, and the American Farm Bureau Federation said the prices of turkeys are expected to drop even further.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
Its deer mating season, and the Iowa department of transportation is warning drivers to watch...
Iowa Department of Transportation warns drivers to watch out for more deer crossing the roads
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Last full day of operation at this Hy-Vee location.
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day
Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder at a hearing on Tuesday.
Sentencing begins for teen convicted of killing Fairfield Spanish teacher

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
A man arrested over death of a hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade is released on bail
Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Tuesday night as the community mourns six lives lost in a fiery...
Vigil held for victims of fatal Ohio bus crash
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues