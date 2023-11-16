Get Ready For Seasonable Weather Starting Tomorrow

Get ready for a cooldown starting tomorrow. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another day with highs in the 60s, however the wind was a main player again as well as the cloud cover. We will see a front push through later on this evening which will shift the wind from the south to the north and northwest.

We will stay mostly cloudy as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows in the mid 30s.

The sun will return again for Friday, but with the winds out of the north thanks to the front pushing through, it will drop the temperatures with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

This weekend is shaping up to be nice with highs in the mid-50s with lots of sunshine.

For Monday, rain chances pick up with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

We get even cooler as we head into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 40s and by Thanksgiving, we get even cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles parts of northern Illinois, parts of 3 other states, USGS says
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff...
Iowa man accused to trying to open plane door before takeoff
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

Latest News

Get ready for a cooldown starting tomorrow. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Very warm temperatures for mid-November hang around for one more day.
Windy at times today, warmth swept away by cold front tonight
Very warm temperatures for mid-November hang around for one more day.
First Alert Forecast
Overnight lows will once again be in the low to mid-40s.
One More Day With Highs In The 60s, Then We Start To Drop