Windy at times today, warmth swept away by cold front tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next 24 hours will mark a transition point for our weather, away from the unseasonably warm conditions we’ve seen to something closer to normal for the second half of November.

During the day on Thursday, expect some decent southerly or southwesterly winds and warm air to stick around. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s once again, despite increasing clouds throughout the day. A cold front approaches the area late this evening and overnight, providing an extremely slim chance of an isolated shower.

The more notable effect of the front will be to shift our winds to a northerly direction, pushing cooler air toward us to wrap up the work week. Highs will likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s for Friday, but rebounding toward 60 degrees for each of the weekend’s afternoons.

A storm system moves into the region early next week, providing a rain chance on Monday into Tuesday. It also carries in even chillier air, with temperatures only in the 40s for highs by the middle of the week. The important travel day of Wednesday before Thanksgiving looks dry at this time.

