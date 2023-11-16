Windy at times today, warmth swept away by cold front tonight

Temperatures will remain warm on a windy Thursday, with cooler air to come.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next 24 hours will mark a transition point for our weather, away from the unseasonably warm conditions we’ve seen to something closer to normal for the second half of November.

During the day on Thursday, expect some decent southerly or southwesterly winds and warm air to stick around. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s once again, despite increasing clouds throughout the day. A cold front approaches the area late this evening and overnight, providing an extremely slim chance of an isolated shower.

The more notable effect of the front will be to shift our winds to a northerly direction, pushing cooler air toward us to wrap up the work week. Highs will likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s for Friday, but rebounding toward 60 degrees for each of the weekend’s afternoons.

A storm system moves into the region early next week, providing a rain chance on Monday into Tuesday. It also carries in even chillier air, with temperatures only in the 40s for highs by the middle of the week. The important travel day of Wednesday before Thanksgiving looks dry at this time.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USGS Shakemap showing the extent of an earthquake in northern Illinois, on Nov. 15, 2023.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles parts of northern Illinois, parts of 3 other states, USGS says
Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record
Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home
A northwest Iowa man is accused of trying to open the cabin doors of a plane before takeoff...
Iowa man accused to trying to open plane door before takeoff

Latest News

Very warm temperatures for mid-November hang around for one more day.
First Alert Forecast
Overnight lows will once again be in the low to mid-40s.
One More Day With Highs In The 60s, Then We Start To Drop
Unseasonable conditions continue again today with highs in the upper 60s - low 70s.
Sunglasses Will Be Needed Today
Time to break out the sunglasses as we'll see plenty of sunshine yet again today with highs in...
Your First Alert Forecast