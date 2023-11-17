Cooler air is here, with colder air in the future

Temperatures will be cooler today, with a nice weekend on the way right behind it.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures have turned closer to, but not quite at, seasonal normals for this time of year behind last night’s cold front.

Expect chillier temperatures throughout your Friday, with a bit of a northerly breeze reinforcing that cool air mass. Highs still reach the upper 40s to low 50s, though, which is perfectly reasonable for mid-November. A few patches of clouds could pass by at times, but most areas should see full sunshine most of the day.

Clearer skies and lighter winds tonight allow for lows in the upper 20s, but we’ll bounce back quickly Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on both days. Saturday will likely be sunnier than Sunday, as a storm system approaches.

Showers become quite possible on Monday as a result of that system, which tracks just a bit to our south. Precipitation wraps up early on Tuesday as stronger winds kick in behind a cold front. These winds draw in much chillier air, with highs in the 30s and 40s through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local and even regional travel looks good for Wednesday and Thursday still, with dry weather looking likely.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a vehicle "blew up" late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.
Baby killed when vehicle ‘blew up,’ suspect ran off, police say
A makeshift memorial for a high school student lines a fence along an alleyway near Rancho High...
Teen beaten to death near high school; 8 teens arrested, 2 sought, police say
Jeannie Trebisky says a dispute between neighbors over tree trimming led to a creepy and...
Neighbor put up ‘disturbing’ art display over tree trimming dispute, woman says
Blanche Micale-Thomas earned entries into a random drawing that took place Nov. 2 by scanning...
Woman wins top prize on losing lottery ticket with second try
Meals Given Goal: 3,200.
Ottumwa Thanksgiving Meal Drive Aims to Set a Record

Latest News

Temperatures head for the upper 40s to low 50s.
First Alert Forecast
Evening Planner
Get Ready For Seasonable Weather Starting Tomorrow
Get ready for a cooldown starting tomorrow. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Very warm temperatures for mid-November hang around for one more day.
Windy at times today, warmth swept away by cold front tonight