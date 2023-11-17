Cooler air is here, with colder air in the future

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures have turned closer to, but not quite at, seasonal normals for this time of year behind last night’s cold front.

Expect chillier temperatures throughout your Friday, with a bit of a northerly breeze reinforcing that cool air mass. Highs still reach the upper 40s to low 50s, though, which is perfectly reasonable for mid-November. A few patches of clouds could pass by at times, but most areas should see full sunshine most of the day.

Clearer skies and lighter winds tonight allow for lows in the upper 20s, but we’ll bounce back quickly Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s on both days. Saturday will likely be sunnier than Sunday, as a storm system approaches.

Showers become quite possible on Monday as a result of that system, which tracks just a bit to our south. Precipitation wraps up early on Tuesday as stronger winds kick in behind a cold front. These winds draw in much chillier air, with highs in the 30s and 40s through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Local and even regional travel looks good for Wednesday and Thursday still, with dry weather looking likely.

