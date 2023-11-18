City of Ottumwa Missing Financial Reports

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - 11/17/23

The City of Ottumwa, in short, cannot answer some questions regarding how they are spending taxpayer dollars. That is because of missing financial reports dating back to 2022.

Early in 2022, the financial director at that time resigned with no replacement ready to fill that position. That left the city with no Financial Director for 10 months until they hired Waseem Nisar. Nisar was tasked with learning the accounting software, managing day-to-day, and back logging six to eight months of city spending that he was not present for. On top of that, Nisar did not have an accountant to help him, so he was “wearing two hats at once.” They recently hired an accountant a couple of weeks ago.

City Administrator Philip Rath admitted there were “missteps” that he would go back and correct. He would have opened the process for both a financial director and accountant at the same time. Instead, he assumed that the new financial director would want to hire their preferred accountant. But, without both of those positions in place, the city council and Rath would have to do the financial filings. A process they are unfamiliar with. That led to several months of financial reports undocumented. That could leave several errors or extra money buried in the mess of backlogged financial records.

Rath is committed to cleaning this up and helping Nisar in any way possible. Rath will be revealing portions of backlogged financial reports at each city council meeting. That process will begin, next Tuesday, November 21st.

