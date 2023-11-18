Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu Dsaster Proclamation for six counties

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six Iowa counties following multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).(Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six Iowa counties following multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The extension allows for the continuation of state resources and other agencies to assist with tracking, monitoring, containment, disposal, and disinfection regarding each case.

It also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

