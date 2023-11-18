Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa missing financial reports
Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
Study says Iowa is the second most dangerous state for Thanksgiving drivers: Here’s why that isn’t the case
On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six...
Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu Dsaster Proclamation for six counties
Police caught a suspect who was trapped inside a portable toilet on a golf course.
Golfers help police by trapping suspect in portable toilet
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water

Latest News

Your Southern Iowa Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Your Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
FILE - A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at...
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with...
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, the face of the AI boom, for lack of candor with company