Increasing clouds and highs well above normal will continue for your Sunday

Highs will stay well above normal once again for Sunday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - What another beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. That trend will continue for Sunday, however the clouds will start to thicken as we head throughout the day.

We will see a front push through which will do two things. The first thing it will do is shift the wind for Monday, then it will drop the temperatures with highs back into the mid-40s. Rain chances will also be in the cards for Monday and will continue for Tuesday Morning.

Then we drop the temperatures some more with highs in the low 40s for Wednesday & Thursday and by next weekend, we will see highs near freezing with overnight lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

Simply put, it’s beginning to look (and feel) a lot like the holiday season finally. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

