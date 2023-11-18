A lovely fall weekend

A lovely fall weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re enjoying a clear start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll have lots of sunshine this afternoon and mild temperatures in the 50s. Overnight we’ll have lows in the 30s and a clear sky. Sunday looks very similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s.

However, the forecast will change as we start the week as a low pressure system traverses the Midwest. This will bring scattered showers to Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri on Monday. Temperatures will also begin to drop this week with highs only reaching the 40s Monday through Thursday. After Thanksgiving cold temperatures will settle into the area with highs in the 30s Friday and Saturday.

