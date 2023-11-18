Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state’s governor for endorsing DeSantis

Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis
Trump returns to Iowa for another rally and needles the state's governor for endorsing DeSantis(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in west-central Iowa as part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers before the state’s fast-approaching caucuses that kick off the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is expected to headline an organizing rally in Fort Dodge, a GOP-leaning hub, the latest in a series of targeted regional stops aimed at seizing on the large crowds the former president draws to press attendees to commit to voting for him on Jan. 15.

He has visited five times since late September before the midday event set for Fort Dodge High School. While Trump has had a comfortable edge over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley in early polls of likely caucus participants, Trump’s campaign has been more aggressive in Iowa than any of the other early-voting states.

Trump said Thursday on a radio show that DeSantis was “doing very poorly” even after winning the endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who broke with the general practice of Iowa governors not to support a candidate before the caucuses. “I was really good to her and then she said she was going to remain neutral. And I said, ‘That’s OK,’ but I didn’t really want her particularly,” he told host Simon Conway.

“Ron is doing very poorly in the polls and I guess he put a full-court press on her,” Trump said. “And she did that. And that’s fine. I think it’s fine. I don’t think it’s made any difference.”

DeSantis, who stopped by his campaign’s new office in Urbandale on Saturday, told reporters that Trump was making missteps by attacking Reynolds and focusing on larger rallies.

“I think it’s been a mistake how he’s not been willing to engage with Iowans outside of swooping in and doing, you know, a speech and then just leaving,” DeSantis said. “I think you got to get on the ground, you got to shake the hands, you got to answer their questions.”

DeSantis was campaigning across southern Iowa, moving closer to his goal of campaigning in all 99 counties. That’s a traditional marker some candidates have tried to reach to show their commitment to Iowa.

Trump has made regular stops in Iowa, appearing at eight events before audiences totaling more than 16,000, according to Trump’s Secret Service detail, in the past eight weeks.

It’s part of Trump’s 2024 strategy to stress organization more than his campaign did in 2016, when he finished a competitive second place.

Rivals, especially DeSantis, have been in Iowa more often as they hope to score a better-than-expected finish against Trump, who also leads in national Republican polls.

A recent memo to donors from DeSantis’ campaign suggested that DeSantis’ all-in strategy in Iowa was in keeping with his hope to rob Trump of “a big win in Iowa.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa missing financial reports
Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
Study says Iowa is the second most dangerous state for Thanksgiving drivers: Here’s why that isn’t the case
On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six...
Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu Dsaster Proclamation for six counties
Police caught a suspect who was trapped inside a portable toilet on a golf course.
Golfers help police by trapping suspect in portable toilet
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water

Latest News

Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert as fans complain about high temperatures and lack of water
Palestinians inspect the site where the Israeli military struck what it said was a hideout for...
Panicked people leave Shifa Hospital, while dozens are killed at a school elsewhere in northern Gaza
FILE - A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at...
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction
A police officer manning a roadblock talks with an employee of New Hampshire Hospital who was...
Authorities say they have identified the suspect in the shooting of a hospital security guard