Fairfield’s Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony to be held on Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Fairfield’s town square will be lit and ready for Christmas during the Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 24th.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. when the Fairfield High School Choirs will lead a holiday sing-a-long. After the songs, at 5:55 p.m. Executive Director Mendy McAdams will announce the person who will get to light up the square.

At Santa’s house children can meet Santa, decorate a Christmas ornament, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The ornaments were made by Fairfield High School’s Skills USA Club. This year, the group made 850 ornaments.

People can also enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides at the event.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.