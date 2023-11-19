Fairfield’s Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony to be held on Friday

Fairfield's Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony to be held on Friday
Fairfield's Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony to be held on Friday(Sandu Antonescu | MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - Fairfield’s town square will be lit and ready for Christmas during the Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 24th.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. when the Fairfield High School Choirs will lead a holiday sing-a-long. After the songs, at 5:55 p.m. Executive Director Mendy McAdams will announce the person who will get to light up the square.

At Santa’s house children can meet Santa, decorate a Christmas ornament, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. The ornaments were made by Fairfield High School’s Skills USA Club. This year, the group made 850 ornaments.

People can also enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides at the event.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa missing financial reports
Your Southern Iowa Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Your Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on Friday,...
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school
Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
Study says Iowa is the second most dangerous state for Thanksgiving drivers: Here’s why that isn’t the case

Latest News

Sugar prices are rising worldwide after bad weather tied to El Nino damaged crops in Asia
Sugar prices are rising worldwide after bad weather tied to El Nino damaged crops in Asia
Dissent over US policy in the Israel-Hamas war stirs unusual public protests from federal...
Dissent over US policy in the Israel-Hamas war stirs unusual public protests from federal employees
An orphaned teenager who was taken to Russia early in the Ukraine war is back home with relatives
An orphaned teenager who was taken to Russia early in the Ukraine war is back home with relatives
Argentines vote in an election that could lead a Trump-admiring populist to the presidency
Argentines vote in an election that could lead a Trump-admiring populist to the presidency