Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A lovely end to the weekend is in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri’s forecast. We’re waking up to a clear sky and temperatures in the 30s. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s. A mostly cloudy sky is in the overnight forecast with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The forecast will change on Monday as a low-pressure system travels through the Central United States, bringing scattered showers to the region. Temperatures will also be cooler for the start of the workweek in the upper 40s. Temperatures will be even cooler at the end of the week with highs in the 30s for Friday and through next weekend.

