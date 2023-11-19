Rain chances increase for your Monday

Clouds continue to increase overnight. A shower or two is not out of the question for Monday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had another beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with temperatures back in the 50s. Some places even made it into the low-60s. The cloud cover will continue to increase as we head into your evening hours. The wind will start to pick up as well as we head into the overnight hours and into your Monday Morning.

As we head into your Monday, we will see rain chances start to pick up. Here is the disclaimer about the rain chance; not everyone will see the rain, but the ones who do will get a nice brief downpour.

The rain chance will continue for your Tuesday morning as well with highs staying in the mid-40s.

For Wednesday, we will see plenty of sunshine with highs staying once again in the mid-40s.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be nice with highs in the upper-30s and low-40s with mostly sunny skies.

Then we head into Friday where we drop the highs into the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies.

There is a small snow shower chance for Friday and Saturday. The keyword there is very small.

Then for next week, we go back into the upper-30s and low-40s for Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

LOW: 41

Tomorrow: Cloudy with occasional light rain in the afternoon. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

HIGH: 49

Tom. Night: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

LOW: 36

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

Wednesday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 24

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

Friday: Cloudy

HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

