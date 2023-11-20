Caitlin Clark to appear on ‘ManningCast’ Monday night

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark will join Peyton and Eli Manning for a guest spot on the brothers’ popular show “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” also known as the “ManningCast.”

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions tweeted the news Monday morning, saying the lifelong Chiefs fan would appear during the Nov. 20 game between Kansas City and Philadelphia.

Clark, the reigning national player of the year and unanimous Associated Press preseason All-American, averages 31 points, 8 assists and 7.4 rebounds a game for the second-ranked Hawkeyes (4-1). She broke the Hawkeyes all-time scoring record earlier this month in a game against UNI.

“ManningCast” starts at 7 p.m. (central) on ESPN2.

Reports are that former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will also join the show.

Previous guests this season include actors Will Ferrell and Tiffany Haddish, former tennis player John McEnroe, NBA player Klay Thompson, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and numerous former NFL players.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
Mild on Sunday, but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa missing financial reports
Your Southern Iowa Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
Your Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Thanksgiving Travel Forecast
A criminal complaint against the accused robber indicates the 911 caller was told police don’t...
Carjacking witness says 911 operator told her police wouldn’t be responding