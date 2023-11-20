Delta teen to be honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Nebraska

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delta teenager will be an honorary Kid Captain this week when the Iowa Hawkeyes face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Staff at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Nathan McDonald was diagnosed with infantile myofibromytosis, a rare tumor that grows in the skin, muscles, bones and sometimes the organs of the chest or abdomen.

Doctors also said Nathan was diagnosed with kyphosis, an abnormally exaggerated, forward rounding of the upper back and scoliosis.

Since the diagnosis and treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Nathan’s tumors have disappeared or grown smaller, and he has had surgeries to correct his scoliosis and kyphosis.

Now, Nathan is a 17-year-old sophomore at Delta High School, where he is learning about 3D printing and computer coding and has a passion for creating comic book art.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick kid captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

The Hawkeyes face the Cornhuskers in Nebraska on Friday at 11 a.m.

