Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer

RED OAK, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot a man in southwest Iowa.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in Red Oak, about an hour southeast of Council Bluffs.

The Department of Public Safety said the officer was investigating a man for driving without a license when the man got into a physical struggle with the officer.

IDPS said the suspect got away from the officer, got into a vehicle, and started driving recklessly toward the officer.

That’s when, investigators said, the officer shot the suspect, leaving him seriously injured.

He is expected to survive.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating this incident.

