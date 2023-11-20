Rain showers likely today, drier toward Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect some rain at times throughout the day to kick off the week, but nicer weather still looks likely for Thanksgiving.

Gray skies will be consistent today with periods of rain showers. It appears that the rain may become a bit more widespread and perhaps a little heavier by this evening into tonight. Highs today reach the upper 40s to low 50s, with temperatures falling back into the 30s overnight as winds shift from the east to a more northerly direction.

The wind continues its shift on Tuesday to a more northwesterly direction, pulling in some cool and drier air that will allow any remaining rain showers to wrap up early on in the day. Expect some sunshine at times as the day goes on, as well. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s at best, though.

Quiet weather stays as we head toward the busy Thanksgiving travel time. Wednesday through Friday should each be dry, with highs around 50 for the first two days of that period. Cooler air rushes in on Black Friday for highs in the upper 30s, which stick around into Saturday as well.

Overall, the good news is that travel concerns should be minimal in and around Thanksgiving.

