AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(Gray/CBS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The two children missing from Wisconsin were found Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Iowa Endangered Person Advisory was issued for two Wisconsin children Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 9-year-old Stefan Xiong and 7-year-old Alexander Xiong were reported missing to the Plover Police Department on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20, around 4:15 p.m., the minivan from the AMBER Alert was seen in Clinton, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a media release. As of about 10:15 a.m. the AMBER Alert was canceled and the children were found.

The Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Iowa advisory is in conjunction with a Nov. 21 AMBER Alert issued by the WDOJ and has since been canceled.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11?

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the...
Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon
Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
Drivers, pedestrians urged to take caution amid Thanksgiving travel
Amber Alert canceled: Missing Plover children located