AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The two children missing from Wisconsin were found Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Iowa Endangered Person Advisory was issued for two Wisconsin children Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 9-year-old Stefan Xiong and 7-year-old Alexander Xiong were reported missing to the Plover Police Department on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20, around 4:15 p.m., the minivan from the AMBER Alert was seen in Clinton, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a media release. As of about 10:15 a.m. the AMBER Alert was canceled and the children were found.

The Endangered Person Advisory was issued on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Iowa advisory is in conjunction with a Nov. 21 AMBER Alert issued by the WDOJ and has since been canceled.

