Amber Alert: Plover police looking for two young brothers, allegedly with their father

From left to right, seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua...
From left to right, seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong.(wisconsin crime network)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WMTV) - Plover police are searching for two missing boys, believed to be with their father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong. Authorites say Stefan, is nonverbal and has autism.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong left Plover early Monday morning and his vehicle was last seen in Clinton, Iowa, just after 4p.m. Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Network, Yiemen Xiong drives a 2010, Gold, Toyota Sienna minivan. The Wisconsin license plate on the car is 740-XTN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Plover Police Department (715) 346-1400.

