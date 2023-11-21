Amber Alert: Plover police looking for two young brothers, allegedly with their father

PLOVER, Wis. (WMTV) - Plover police are searching for two missing boys, believed to be with their father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua Xiong. Authorites say Stefan, is nonverbal and has autism.

Their father, 41-year-old Yiemen Xiong left Plover early Monday morning and his vehicle was last seen in Clinton, Iowa, just after 4p.m. Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Network, Yiemen Xiong drives a 2010, Gold, Toyota Sienna minivan. The Wisconsin license plate on the car is 740-XTN.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Plover Police Department (715) 346-1400.

