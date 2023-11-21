Early showers exit, quieter weather into Thanksgiving

Clouds will be common for Tuesday, along with some stronger winds throughout the day.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system passes by the area today, eventually taking clouds and any leftover rain with it.

In the meantime, don’t be surprised if a few raindrops or light showers fall at times today, with generally cloudy skies for most of it. A few breaks in the clouds could develop later in the morning, with clearer skies moving in toward tonight. Highs reach the mid 40s, with lows tonight into the low to mid 20s.

We’re still looking at quiet conditions before, during, and after the Thanksgiving holiday around the region, allowing for no weather-related issues for travel in the area. Expect a bit of a breeze each day between Wednesday and Friday, with clouds turning a bit thicker in time for Black Friday. Temperatures will also be on a cooling trend, going from near 50 on Wednesday to just the 30s on Friday.

A chance for a little bit of light snow works into our weather picture by Saturday night into Sunday. This could cause some minor impacts for travelers who are planning to hit the road after the long weekend, so plan accordingly. We’ll provide updates on that potential as it gets closer.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11?

Latest News

Generally cloudy skies stick with us throughout the day.
First Alert Forecast
Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight
Showers continue overnight
Showers are possible at times today.
Rain showers likely today, drier toward Thanksgiving