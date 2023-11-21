Early showers exit, quieter weather into Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system passes by the area today, eventually taking clouds and any leftover rain with it.

In the meantime, don’t be surprised if a few raindrops or light showers fall at times today, with generally cloudy skies for most of it. A few breaks in the clouds could develop later in the morning, with clearer skies moving in toward tonight. Highs reach the mid 40s, with lows tonight into the low to mid 20s.

We’re still looking at quiet conditions before, during, and after the Thanksgiving holiday around the region, allowing for no weather-related issues for travel in the area. Expect a bit of a breeze each day between Wednesday and Friday, with clouds turning a bit thicker in time for Black Friday. Temperatures will also be on a cooling trend, going from near 50 on Wednesday to just the 30s on Friday.

A chance for a little bit of light snow works into our weather picture by Saturday night into Sunday. This could cause some minor impacts for travelers who are planning to hit the road after the long weekend, so plan accordingly. We’ll provide updates on that potential as it gets closer.

