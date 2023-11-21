Iowa Tourism Revenue Returns to Pre-Pandemic Form

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - 11/20/2023

The Iowa tourism office recently reported that money spent in Iowa from folks out of state totaled to over 6.9 billion dollars in 2022. That is 500 million dollars more than 2019. This resulted in a total economic impact of 10.4 billion dollars in Iowa. That sustained 68,600 jobs and accumulated a little over a billion dollars in local and state taxes last year.

In Wapello County, tourism generated 55.7 million dollars in 2022. That is an increase of nearly 4 million dollars in 2021. This spending an economic impact of 85 million dollars in Wapello. It also helped sustain over six hundred tourism-related jobs. In total, Wapello County contributed 9 million dollars in state and local tax revenue.

The Cobblestone hotel opened in September of 2023, just in time for the last quarter of 2023. The Cobblestone is in the same parking lot as the Bridge View Center. That combination has made Ottumwa a more desirable destination for traveling acts. On November 3rd, the Bridge View had two performing acts sell out their venue. That led to record setting, attendance, concession sales, and amount spent per capita at the Bridge View.

Both Executive Director from Meet Ottumwa, Laura Carrell, and Executive Director of the Bridge View Center, Scott Hallgren, view the Cobblestone hotel as an asset to them while sending out RFPs (request for proposals) to performing acts. Carrell says that 2023 is shaping up to be a more profitable year for tourism than 2022.

