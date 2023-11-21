Iowan treated to rare sight as albino deer crosses road in Solon

Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front...
Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front of her and her family.(Ava Ketels)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - A TV9 viewer was treated to a rare sight.

Ava Ketels submitted photos of an albino buck eating grass and crossing the road right in front of her and her family.

She said it was a surreal and exciting moment.

Data shows albino deer may only appear in one in every 30,000.

You can submit photos of animals through the YouNews portion of our website and through the KCRG News app.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11?

Latest News

Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the...
Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm
Busy roads are expected this Thanksgiving.
Drivers, pedestrians urged to take caution amid Thanksgiving travel
From left to right, seven-year-old Alexander Muajkoob Xiong and nine-year-old Stefan Yenghoua...
Amber Alert: Plover police looking for two young brothers, allegedly with their father
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities
Outbreak of potentially fatal virus in dogs has reached the Quad Cities