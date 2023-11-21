New lawsuits filed in Davenport building collapse

Relatives of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who were killed in the downtown Davenport...
Relatives of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who were killed in the downtown Davenport building collapse, have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the building’s owner and the city of Davenport.(KWQC)
By Matt Christensen
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Relatives of two men killed in the downtown Davenport building collapse have filed wrongful death lawsuits against the building’s owner and the city of Davenport.

Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien both died when the building at 324 Main St. collapsed on May 28.

In addition to owner Andrew Wold, the suits name several contractors known to be working on the building prior to the collapse.

The lawsuits have been combined with at least half a dozen others related to the collapse.

Those suits have been brought by survivors and family members and are working their way through the courts.

Together, the suits say Wold, the contractors and the city all had advance knowledge that a collapse was imminent.

No one was evacuated before the buildings fell.

The remains of Hitchcock and Prien were found in the rubble days later.

The most recent suits, filed Nov. 15, also detail expert analysis of how the building fell. The city has concluded its own investigation on the engineering behind the fall, but it did not examine the city’s steps before and after the collapse.

The most recent wrongful death suits were filed by Nancy Frezza and Scott Morehart. Frezza is Prien’s daughter. Morehart is Hitchcock’s uncle.

For More on the Davenport Building Collapse

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot by police in Iowa after allegedly driving toward an officer
Cobblestone hotel is located in the same parking lot at the Bridge View Event Center in Ottumwa.
Iowa tourism revenue returns to pre-pandemic form
One person dead after high speed chase
One person dead after high speed chase
City of Ottumwa Financial Records
City of Ottumwa director of finance resigns amid missing documents case
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training camp...
Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 11?

Latest News

As temperatures dip, firefighters are urging people to be careful about preventing fires. The...
Marshalltown garage fire linked to ashes from wood stove
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
AMBER Alert canceled, 2 Wisconsin kids found
FILE - Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Family...
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
Eight horses seized from a Dallas County farm, are believed to have been brought back to the...
Neighbors upset after seized horses return to Dallas County farm